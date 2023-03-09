CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man who originally called the New York City area home is bringing a unique style to the Carolinas. He has created a custom hat business, using a style and culture of caps he grew up with.

The business all started from a lack of inventory of a special kind of fitted hat in the Charlotte area. The owner is now taking advantage of Charlotte’s unique population to sell caps and jackets that are specific to different regions around the country.

When you walk into the Fitteds CLT store you’ll find hundreds of hats, but these aren’t just any caps. The hats are vintage, retro and old school of sports teams’ original colors and logos from back in the day.

There is a most requested hat and it’s not a Carolina original.

“The New York Yankees, that’s the number one selling hat,” said owner, Giovanni Brown.

New York City is how the idea for the store started. Brown is from Harlem and fitted hats found him as a little boy. His family used them as a style and Brown picked up the style and culture the older he got.

“It was handed down. It wasn’t something I had any control over,” said Brown.

In 2016 he moved to the Queen City. He says fitted hats weren’t hard to find, but the retro and classic styles he grew up with were.

“In the region, there were none of the hats,” said Brown.

To get the unique retro team logos and mascots back to the Queen City, Brown would go to New York and then sell the hats online.

“It took off pretty fast too,” said Brown.

So fast, that Brown opened a brick-and-mortar store. He works directly with New Era Cap in Buffalo, New York. Brown and leaders at New Era brainstorm ways to highlight fitted hats’ historic value as well as different colors and designs. Some of the creations are rare.

“A lot of the double teams, this is a double team when you see two logos. A lot of double teams are gone. So we dropped this hat. No other purple brims have ever been dropped in this style hat,” said Brown.

The caps are also a culture. The popularity is now a part of the Queen City community. It’s a dream that started online and is now becoming a recognizable local retailer.

“I didn’t know you could come in as a creator and jump in and make our own style. That is like a dream come true for me,” said Brown.

Fitteds CLT is opening in a new location at Camp North End on March 24. Brown says it’s not just about selling hats, he hopes to work with the other artists and creators in the area to come up with even more hat designs.