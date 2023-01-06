EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article stated police were actively looking for a suspect. It has been edited to reflect new information from Stanley Police.

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The search for a man police originally reported had tried to break into a house while delivering a pizza last month was the result of a mix-up, Stanley Police confirmed Monday.

Police reported that a man posing as a Domino’s Pizza delivery person walked up to a door in the Arbodale Subdivision around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 27.

The homeowner, who was in the home, spoke to the spoke through the door using a remote camera. When the homeowner said they didn’t order a pizza, the subject said he had the wrong house and left the area.

The Stanley Police Department said they had checked with local Domino’s Pizza locations and said no one matched the man’s description.

On Monday, police said they learned that the situation was not an attempted breaking and entering and said no crime had occurred.