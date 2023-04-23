PINEVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pineville police say they were called to a possible strong-armed robbery at a jewelry store inside Carolina Place Mall Sunday, April 23rd.

Police received reports of possible gunfire, but officers have confirmed that no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Officers say they are actively investigating the incident. No one has been arrested yet.

Witnesses say the mall was evacuated, but authorities have yet to confirm that an evacuation happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pineville Police Department’s TIPS line at 704-889-TIPS.