LAKE NORMAN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A No Swim Advisory has been issued for a recreational portion of a cove on Lake Norman due to a sewage spill, Mecklenburg County officials announced Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Storm Water Services said 875 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Norman from a failed pipe on Jetton Road in Cornelius.

“Since this portion of Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” officials said.

The line is currently being repaired, however, no estimation has been given for the advisory to be lifted.