BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A single mother and her north Belmont family will get a $45,000 grant, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Gaston County and SC Johnson.

Dixon Village is a 7.5-acre development that will contain 28 single-family homes.

The development will be located on Lee Road, bordering Mount Holly. The property was originally located in an unincorporated area of the county, but Belmont annexed it. A Habitat for Humanity representative says plans are in the works for the family.

“We are very grateful,” says Kay Peninger, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Gaston County, “SC Johnson has provided a grant to help build homes for hard-working families in our Dixon Village community. This really shows their commitment to seeing Gaston County thrive.”

According to city planners, the development is a mixed-income single-family residential subdivision comprised of 3 and 4-bedroom homes with front porches. The average lot size in this community is 5,820 square feet. Proposed neighborhood amenities include open green space with a walking path, playground, picnic tables, and sidewalks.

Habitat of Gaston officials say Dixon Village will comprise 1/3 of the homes reserved for Habitat families, 1/3 for workforce housing, and 1/3 for market-rate entry-level buyers. The homes will fill a gap in the regional housing market, with a meager new home construction inventory below $250,000.

Founded in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Gaston County has built more than 120 homes since 1988. The group said the manufacturing company’s grant will go a long way toward making the dream of homeownership a reality for partner families.