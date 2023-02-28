CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Wayne Brown, of Charlotte, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Brown bought his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on Old Concord Road in Charlotte.

When Brown arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,507.