(photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters worked to control a fire at a Wendy’s in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Wendy’s in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway.

A photo from the scene showed smoke billowing out from the store.

Charlotte Fire Department

The fire was controlled in 20 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Charlotte Fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.