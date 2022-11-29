CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is a tell-tale sign that you are bound to see all around Charlotte–tire tracks indicating spinouts at intersections. They are, more often than not, also signs of loud cars, annoyed neighbors, and plain simple illegal activity.

Guns and drugs seized, 3 arrests made in Charlotte ‘Street Takeover’ operation

Joanna Perren, who lives off one of the known ‘hot spots’ for street racing and what are termed ‘street takeovers,’ specifically, Prosperity Church road–and said they usually see the activity on weekends.

“I go walk with my brother a lot and we notice a lot of people speeding,” she said.

Prosperity Church Road has been a problem area for years now. Queen City News has reported on several issues and attempts to crack down on reckless driving and street racing, along with the ‘street takeovers’, where cars block an intersection for likely only minutes at a time in an effort to showcase driving that is comparable to some of the stunts from “The Fast And The Furious” movie series.

The stunts in the movies are done by professional drivers in heavily-controlled environments which put safety above all else in their production.

The driving that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said has been happening is done in uncontrolled environments by people who are risking arrest and their own safety.

One such operation happened before Thanksgiving, which netted a number of traffic stops, and citations, along with three arrests.

Car clubs that hold sanctioned events for charity say the racing and ‘takeover’ events are giving the good work they do a bad name.

“They are literally ruining the local car scene,” said Chris Perry with the Charlotte Headturners Car Club. “These events aren’t what the automotive community is about in any way. They’re dangerous, they’re reckless, they’re hurting people.”

Perry noted any activities they do are done in safe spaces.

“Our members know that there is a time and a place, and that place is a track and not on public streets,” he said.

Cracking down on activities like the ‘takeover’ and racing along public roads is tough. Authorities have often noted that these events are posted to social media and can often take place for short periods near intersections to avoid any crackdowns by law enforcement.

Perry noted many things have happened that would normally be a call to action to stop these activities, such as numerous injuries and deaths, but it has not stopped the activities from happening.

Neighbors along Prosperity Church Road noted two of the tire-marked spinouts on the road were relatively new and noted the activities have not stopped, as much as they would like them to.