HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility.

The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but the siren blared nonetheless.

Emergency management officials said there was no need for any public action.