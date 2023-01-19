HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but the siren blared nonetheless.
Emergency management officials said there was no need for any public action.