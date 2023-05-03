Emergency personel took an on-duty Gaston County cop and another driver to the hospital late Tuesday after a wreck at this Bessemer City intersection.

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An on-duty Gaston County Police officer suffered injuries in a late-night wreck with another car on Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle accident occurred just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the intersection of Dallas-Cherryville Highway and Beaver Dam Way.

Emergency personnel took both drivers to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this collision, and the Gaston County Police Department is conducting a parallel internal investigation.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the drivers, and the officer involved is on administrative leave per agency policy.

Gaston County officials said no other information will be released at this time.