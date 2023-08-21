CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a five-hour board meeting, the Catawba County School Board voted Monday to remove one book from high school libraries and keep another challenged book on the shelves.

After an initial complaint made by current school board member Michelle Teague, a book review committee decided Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin and Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez were suitable for high school libraries. Teague decided to appeal that committee’s decisions, bringing the issue to a board vote.

The board voted 4-3 to remove Out of Darkness from schools and 4-3 to keep Beyond Magenta. Board member Annette Richards was the swing vote.

Beyond Magenta chronicles the stories of transgender and non-binary teenagers. Out of Darkness follows the romance between a Mexican-American teenage girl and an African-American teenage boy in the 1930s. Opponents have argued the latter contains sexually-explicit content and descriptions of abuse.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

According to board member Jeff Taylor, both books have only been checked out by three total students in the past eight years.

“I would ask anyone to tell me of a time when censorship, except in matters of national security, has done anything but harm,” said Kevin Sparks with the Catawba Freedom Readers.

Dozens of people signed up to speak during the public hearing portion of the meeting. The hearing became heated at times, with board members repeatedly reminding the crowd to avoid using personal attacks in their arguments.

During the board members’ discussions, board member Dr. Leslie Barnette set forth a motion to recuse Teague from voting on the books since she brought forth the complaints. Ultimately, that motion failed.

Opponents of the books argued that sexually explicit content has no place in schools regardless of its messaging and that if parents want to expose their children to that material, they should do so on their own dollar.

“If I took either one of those books, went down to the Valley Hills Mall or any mall, sat down and talked to a child about it, they’re going to charge me with pedophilia,” said grandparent Larry Barger. “If those parents want to know about those books, want their kid to learn about it, Barnes and Nobles is right down there on the corner. Go buy it.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

According to Catawba County Schools, the two books are among 28 total challenged books, 23 of which were challenged on the high school level. Teague says she has personally appealed 24 books.

Catawba County School leaders also mentioned that there is a process in place for parents to prevent their children from checking certain books out of school libraries.