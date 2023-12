CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life following a wreck near Albemarle Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officials first reported the incident just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

Fatal Wreck in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/yhYgSMu7ky — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 3, 2023

Details are limited; however, authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Pence Road and Viola Drive. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Police have not said what led up to the incident.