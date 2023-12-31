CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash Sunday night, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

This happened sometime before 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve on Interstate 485 near Weddington Road, officials say.

According to NCDOT, the road will reopen around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

This comes just hours after three people were seriously injured in a crash on I-85 and the Charlotte Fire Department reported multiple wrecks.