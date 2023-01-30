CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say a fire truck and a motorcycle collided Monday, with the motorcycle driver later dying at the hospital.

Officials say Charlotte Fire apparatus Ladder 24 got the call at 5:36 p.m. The truck was en route to the 7700 block of Little Avenue.

Four minutes later, Ladder 24 and a motorcycle collided at the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road and McMahan Dr.

Ladder 24 crew members worked to treat the patient on the scene, and Mecklenburg County EMS transported the driver of the motorcycle to an area hospital. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the fatal crash, and the patient’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.