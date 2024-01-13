YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person died after crashing their vehicle just after midnight, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the wreck happened Saturday, January 13, on Twin Lakes Road about two miles west of Rock Hill.

According to authorities, a 2013 Honda SUV was driving east on Twin Lakes Road when the vehicle drove over the centerline and off the left side of the road hitting a ditch as well as some trees.

Officials say the driver was pronounced deceased. There were no passengers.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash; however, the coroner’s office is expected to release more information.