CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was seriously injured in a north Charlotte shooting Tuesday evening, according to Medic.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of Griers Grove Road near Firestone Garden Basketball Court.

Paramedics pronounced one person deceased on the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Division https://t.co/fyyY80TCFU — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 16, 2022

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.