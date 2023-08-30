CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Speed and alcohol use are suspected in a deadly overnight single-vehicle wreck in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers and Medic responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 a.m. near 4700 Albemarle in east Charlotte. Teasia Gregory, 34, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A teenage passenger was transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Gregory was driving a Ford SUV when it left the road and struck a tree, the police report stated.

A DWI Task Force, CSI, and a Motor Unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.