CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte.

MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m.

I-85 South Closed Due To Serious Accident https://t.co/ufpZNq0Dq3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 23, 2022

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.