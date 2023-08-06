CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was injured in an east Charlotte collision Sunday morning, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.

Police said the intersection was shut down and urged the public to avoid the area.

Paramedics pronounced one person deceased and took another to the hospital.