CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a south Charlotte motorcycle collision Friday night, according to CMPD.

The crash happened near South Sharon Road and Sharon View Road; the roads were closed for detectives to investigate the situation.

Traffic Fatality Investigation in the Providence Division https://t.co/BBJap4RaH5 — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 21, 2023

Police say a vehicle collided with the motorcycle.

Additionally, the driver of that motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene.