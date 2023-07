MOUNTAIN ISLAND (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have life-threatening injuries after an incident on Mountain Island Lake on Saturday, July 1, according to Medic.

First responders were called to an area of the lake near the Neck Road Boat Ramp sometime after 5 p.m.

Huntersville Fire Department

Medic says one person was airlifted and another was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Queen City News has reached out to officials to see what led up to the incident.