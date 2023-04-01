CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — State Highway Patrol Troopers say that just after 4:30 a.m., they arrived at a fatal one-car crash on NC-150.

This incident happened on Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, near Island Ford Road. Troopers say a 2022 GMC Sierra was traveling west on NC-150, ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence, and then hit a tree.

Troopers say the driver, 59-year-old John Martin from Conover died from his injuries on the scene. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and impairment is not suspected.