CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus and a motorcycle in north Charlotte Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at the corner of North Graham Street and Craighead Road, Medic said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Graham between Reagan Drive and Starita will be closed from the incident. Officers are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.