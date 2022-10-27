MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in a fire Thursday morning at a local lumber company, according to Cornelius Police.

Authorities said the fire broke out around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Dealer Imports. Old Statesville Road (HWY 115) was closed in the area of 17711 Old Statesville Road.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours.

Huntersville Fire confirmed it was assisting Davidson Fire and Cornelius Fire with this blaze. “Use caution in the area and yield to responding units,” they said.

*WORKING FIRE* We, along with Davidson Fire, are assisting Cornelius Fire with a working Fire in the 17710 Block of Old Statesville Road (near Mayes Rd). Cornelius FD is command. Use caution in the area and yield to responding units. #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/lsD6kWkzcF — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 27, 2022

Cornelius Police confirmed the area reopened around 12:23 p.m. Thursday.

***UPDATE*** the roadway has been re-opened. https://t.co/UBHKn5f8kT — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) October 27, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.