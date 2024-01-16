CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews responded to a “very serious” wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on January 16 at the intersection of Ashley Road and Lumina Avenue, close to Wilkinson Boulevard.

MEDIC says they took one person to Atrium CMC with serious injuries and two others were taken to Novenaat Presbyterian with minor injuries.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.