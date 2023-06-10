CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Medic says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a north Charlotte apartment complex.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Police were called to Waterford Valley Circle sometime before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Medic later said that one person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. Police have yet to say if they have identified a suspect.