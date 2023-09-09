CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a homicide in the 2000 block of Prospect Drive in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 1:30 Saturday morning, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.

The victim, 24-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Nunez, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, officials said. He did just two days short of his 25th birthday.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact 704-432-TIPS. You can also call Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous at 704-334-1600.