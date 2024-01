CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some lanes of Interstate 85 were closed near Graham Street Saturday night due to a vehicle fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident happened late at night on January 6. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious burns after their vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The public was asked to avoid the area. Police have not said what led up to the incident.