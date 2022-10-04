ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Imagine a surface made of dirt that never moves or washes away during severe weather. Leaders at the City of Rock Hill have been able to find that surface. It’s being used at the BMX Supercross track in the Riverwalk District.

More than 2,000 riders competed on the Rock Hill BMX Supercross surface this past March. It was one of the first events on a brand new surface that took about seven weeks to install. Installation of the surface started in October last year.

There are two distinct areas. The darker-colored area is normal asphalt, but the brown surface is dirt. The dirt is not loose dirt, it has been compacted and mixed with an epoxy-like substance.

“It sets up really hard and the purpose of that is you can ride it in all weather,” said Rock Hill Tourism Supervisor, David Linder.

The only weather stopping competition at the facility is lightning or a winter storm.

City leaders say the reconstruction project late last fall is another game changer, bringing high-profile biking events to the facility. In 2017 the BMX World Championships brought in 3,700 riders from 48 countries.

“For the city itself and the economic impact and the growth we have seen in cycling is just awesome,” said Linder.

The new surface has already received rave reviews from BMX pros who have posted track walk videos on social media.

The facility is built for more than just the pros. When opened in 2014, it became the first Olympic-caliber BMX training facility to open to the general public on the east coast.

“I took my mountain bike out on the course, you can do that, it’s not recommended,” said Linder.

It’s recommended you bring a BMX-style bike, but all bikes are welcome on the course.

Since the surface is solid, it requires very little maintenance. The dirt doesn’t move so there are never any ruts or holes that need repairs.