CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly 2,000 customers are without power Tuesday morning in and around Charlotte, Duke Energy said.

As of 6 a.m., 1,848 Duke Energy customers had no power in Mecklenburg County. Initially, the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines, the company said.

After 9 a.m., company officials said the outage report was updated. They said it had to do with an underground line and that repairs would take throughout the day. A new estimated time had repairs completed by 6 p.m.

The outage was first reported at 5 a.m.

Fourteen counties across five states were experiencing outages Tuesday morning, according to the company’s real-time data online.