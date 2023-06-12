CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Duke Energy’s Outage Map, over seven thousand customers around Albemarle Road are without power.

The outages appear to be centered around Pence Road meets Albemarle Road. There have been reports of multiple trees falling in that area, but Duke Energy has not confirmed the cause of the outage.

Power is expected to return for most around 11:45 p.m. This follows several pop-up thunderstorms across the Charlotte area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are aware of several traffic lights in the area are not working.