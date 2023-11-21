CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – David Tepper, the Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC will hold the annual tree lighting event Tuesday night outside a soggy Bank of America Stadium.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. with festivities getting underway around 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Mint and Graham Street.

The event is now in its 10th year and is free, however, you still need tickets for the event. Food and beverage options will also be available for purchase.

Attendees can expect a variety of things including special guest appearances and a color-your-own snow globe station.