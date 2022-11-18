CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was seriously injured after being pinned in a vehicle after an east Charlotte collision, according to the Harrisburg Fire Department.

Another person was minorly injured and taken to the hospital by EMS; the crash happened on Robinson Church Road.

Officials say the pinned patient was eventually freed from the wreckage and airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

Travelers were told to avoid the area while officials worked to free the victim, and the road was closed for about an hour.

Details are limited; this story will be updated with any more information as it’s received.