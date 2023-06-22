CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed in a south Charlotte crash Thursday night, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fairview Road and Barclay Downs Drive near SouthPark Mall.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Police say a vehicle struck the pedestrian, but no further information was released.

Authorities advise more information will be released as it becomes available.