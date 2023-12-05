CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pedestrian is injured after they were struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Ridge Road near Beard Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 5. This is near the Mallard Creek Road exit off I-485.

One person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries. The intersection was temporarily closed, going in both directions, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Police have not said what led up to the incident or if any changes will be filed.