CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was found dead after a reported shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday, according to Medic.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of Finnigan Road near Cedarbrook Drive.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Paramedics say they pronounced a patient deceased on the scene.

No further information is available.