CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accident involving multiple vehicles was causing issues for Thursday morning commuters in Plaza Midwood.

The wreck involved two vehicles and happened on Weldon Ave. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were on scene and Medic said they were en route to the scene.

Queen City News was on scene and observed one of the vehicles, which appeared to be a compact SUV, being towed away.