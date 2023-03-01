HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police activity prompted multiple school lockdowns in Huntersville, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed on Wednesday.

Blythe Elementary School, JM Alexander Middle School, and North Academy of World languages K-8 were all locked down due to police activity Wednesday morning, district leaders confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said its Crime Gun Suppression team learned that a suspect in an armed robbery was in the area.

Officers responded and the suspect barricaded themselves. They eventually surrendered peacefully to police.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

All three schools are in close proximity to each other, hence the reason all were locked down, CMS said.