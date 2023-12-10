CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The 7500 block of Monroe Road is currently closed due to a crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).
This is near Woodberry Road. It is unknown when the crash occurred; however, CMPD first reported the incident just before 10 p.m. on December 10.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
