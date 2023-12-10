CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The 7500 block of Monroe Road is currently closed due to a crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

This is near Woodberry Road. It is unknown when the crash occurred; however, CMPD first reported the incident just before 10 p.m. on December 10.

Road Closure in the Independence Division https://t.co/zfhxlDl1Gq — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 11, 2023

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.