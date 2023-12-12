CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Post Malone headlines a list of 40-plus artists that will be featured during a big summer music fest next year in the Queen City.

The three-day Lovin’ Life Music Fest will be headlined by Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, and Noah Kahan, which runs May 3-5th in Uptown, Charlotte.

Tickets, which will cost about ?$200 for a three-day pass, will go on sale Thursday.

All the information about the fest can be found here.

More of the lineup will be released in the coming weeks, festival organizers said.