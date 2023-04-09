LOWESVILLE N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials announced the spill on Easter afternoon. They say around 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked from S. Egypt Road into Forney Creek.

According to the Health Department, the leak happened due to a generator malfunction from a recent power outage. The generator is now working again. The active leak has been stopped, and testing has begun at the leak site.

As a precaution, residents are asked not to have contact with the creek water as the area may be contaminated with fecal coliform, officials state.

They say the ongoing water tests must come back clear twice consecutively at all testing sites before the public can enjoy activities on or around the creek. The levels of fecal coliform in the water must test below 200/mL.