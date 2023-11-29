UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Union County Public Schools are closed this morning due to a power outage, district leaders confirmed with Queen City News on Wednesday.

A Union County Public Schools rep said that Kensington Elementary, Sandy Ridge Elementary, Marvin Ridge Middle, and Marvin Ridge High would be closed because of the outage. The office informed parents and students this morning through phone calls, text messages, and emails.

Some residents in Gaston, Cabarrus, and Union counties woke up with no power this morning.

In western Gaston County, a power outage affected nearly 1,000 residents. Duke Energy said customers would have service restored by 9:15 a.m.

About 3,000 Duke Energy customers in Kannapolis and Concord also had no power this morning.

In Union County, about 3,600 residents between Marvin and Waxhaw near the North Carolina/South Carolina state line felt the effects of an outage. The Union Power Cooperative website said the outage began just before 5 a.m.

A Union Power Cooperative spokesperson said crews are working toward power restoration by 7:30 a.m. The representative said there was no exact cause yet, but it appears to involve a substation serving that area.

Queen City News is working to find out the causes of the outages. Temperatures hovered in the low 20s Wednesday morning.