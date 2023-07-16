CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What would you do with $900 million? What about $640 million?

There hasn’t been a winner in months in America’s two big jackpot games. But people in North Carolina are hoping to have the golden ticket in Monday and Tuesday night’s drawings.

“It’s just every other customer is buying it…every customer,” said Chandler, a manager at a Charlotte Shell gas station.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $900 million annuity or $465.1 million in cash.

“I probably pay my debt off, probably give some to my mom and dad so that we could get out of here. So but I don’t know, help out wherever I could and probably go spend it on silly stuff,” said one woman who declined to be on camera.

One lucky $2 ticket purchased at a Food Lion in Mount Holly gave one person $1 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions

But since no one won the jackpot, the new prize for Tuesday’s drawing climbs to $640 million as an annuity or $328 million cash.

The $640 million Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in Mega Millions history causing people to try their hand at the pot.

“I asked a few people, so what are they gonna do with the money, with the jackpot money? And they say, well, some people say they’re going to buy a house with their winnings. They say they’re going to want to stay. They don’t want to tell anybody else. They want to pay the bills, something like that,” Chandler said.

Mark Michalko, the Executive Director of the North Carolina Education Lottery says they’ve seen lots of great wins recently in both games and they would love to see a jackpot win happen in North Carolina this week.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the state lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Last year, the lottery raised $929 million to support education programs.

Michalko encourages players to make sure they know their odds and play smart.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.