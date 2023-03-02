CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For 63 years, the Trinity United Methodist Church off Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte has been hosting its annual barbeque on the first Thursday of March.

The event is the second largest barbeque in the Charlotte area, with the largest being the Mallard Creek Church Barbeque during political years.

This year church volunteers prepared more than 6,300 pounds of pork and 1,100 pounds of coleslaw. Planning for the annual event started in January while cooking all the meat started two days before service to hungry customers.

The church uses large charcoal pits behind the church. They were built specifically for barbeque and are used once a year. Cooking started at 5 p.m. Tuesday and volunteers stayed with the meat all night until it was chopped and seasoned Wednesday morning.

The food being served is Carolina-style BBQ so it is seasoned with vinegar and will be served with potato chips as well as vinegar-style coleslaw. The tradition dates back more than 60 years and the recipe has stayed the same.

The annual barbeque is a fundraiser for church missions throughout the year. The event opens at 11 a.m. and is served until food runs out. The church is located at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Trinity Road.