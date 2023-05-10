CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A proposal is being made to move a high-level ATP and WTA tennis tournament to Charlotte.

During a planned City of Charlotte economic development meeting on Wednesday morning, a proposal was made by several officials including former International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO and player Todd Martin to move the Western and Southern Financial Open into what would be a new stadium built in the River District development near Steele Creek. Martin is currently the tournament’s director.

City of Charlotte

The tourney is a Masters 1000-level tournament, the level just below a grand slam, and features both the ATP and WTA and has a prime placement in the calendar, two weeks before the US Open. The tournament takes place in August and is set to expand to a two-week tournament beginning in 2025.

An entire tennis center including multiple stadiums is being proposed and an amphitheater is also part of the discussion.