CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News took home the most Emmys in Charlotte.

Last Saturday night, QCN finished with five wins in the Mid-South Region Emmy awards. That total is the most in Charlotte and the second most in North Carolina behind WRAL with nine.

Chief Investigative reporter Jody Barr and Chief Photographer Stewart Pittman’s story Cash Grab was honored for Journalist Enterprise.

The Charlotte Sports Live Team’s coverage of the Daytona 500 took home the Emmy for Sports – One Time Special, along with our sister station in Greensboro.

Our marketing department took home three Emmys. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognized two promotional news campaigns, ‘This is Queen City News’ and ‘Something News.’

Additionally, the Academy singled out the original Queen City News theme music for excellence in musical composition/arrangement.

The station picked up 19 nominations before last weekend’s event.