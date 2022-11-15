3PM

4PM

5PM

6PM

7PM

8PM

9PM

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News’ interactive radar is tracking heavy rain as it moves across the Charlotte area on Tuesday.

We’ll see a few rounds of heavy rain throughout the day around the Queen City, with cold and dreary conditions lasting through the evening.

We’ll hover in the low to mid-40s for much of the day before overnight lows dip into the upper 30s with clearing conditions.

Wednesday will clear out gradually as temperatures rebound into the mid-50s.

Partly cloudy skies will dominate mid-week before ushering in an abundant amount of sunshine to end the work week.

Temperature-wise, we’ll settle below normal with highs peaking in the low 50s and overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. This trend will likely last through the weekend into early next week.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Cold, Rainy, & Dreary. High: 46.

Tonight: Cold with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 39.