CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News’ interactive radar is tracking heavy rain and pop-up thunderstorms as they move across the Charlotte area on Wednesday.

As promised, a massive storm system crossing the country will begin to push into the Carolinas Wednesday and last through Thursday morning.

Expect heavy rain and possible thunderstorms along with some chilly temperatures as the storm system pushes through. Behind it, sunshine will return, but we are in store for a chilly weekend across the region with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

As for the storm system moving through the Carolinas, cloud cover this morning will give way to rain moving into the region this afternoon and will continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures will hardly budge during the day with temperatures in the mid-40s.

There is a chance overnight of some ice in the mountains, but right now the overall probability of that is low. Thursday morning the heaviest rain will push through with possible thunderstorms before we start to dry out in the afternoon with some sunshine possible before sunset.

Friday and the weekend should be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lows that will likely dip below the freezing mark starting Saturday morning.

We should see at least some sunshine, but coats will be needed all weekend. Rain chances will stay low through at least Tuesday of next week.

In the meantime, prepare for some miserable weather over the next 24 hours.