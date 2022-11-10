4PM

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News’ interactive radar is tracking heavy rain and wind as Tropical Storm Nicole moves into North Carolina.

ALERTS IN EFFECT: Flood Watches are in effect for our mountain counties tonight through Friday evening for possible flooding and landslides as the remnants of Nicole move through.

Wind Advisories are in effect for most of the viewing area for winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH possible from 7 PM this evening through 7 PM Friday.

LATEST: Nicole made landfall as a category 1 HURRICANE just south of Vero Beach overnight with winds of 75 MPH. The storm is still currently over Florida and will turn north today and make its way towards the Carolinas. Nicole is now a TROPICAL STORM.

TIMING: Showers will start to move into the region by the middle afternoon hours with the forecast gradually going downhill this evening. Rain will be a factor for the Panthers game tonight. The heaviest of the rain and storm activity will move in overnight and continue through Friday. Rain and thunderstorms will be expected through the early evening hours Friday.

IMPACTS: Flooding is possible across the foothills and mountains where upwards of five inches is possible thanks to upsloping winds. Landslides will be a possibility as well. One to three inches of rain in the lower elevations. Severe weather will be possibility from Charlotte east from roughly 4 AM Friday through the middle afternoon hours Friday. All threats are possible including an isolated tornado. Winds won’t be a major issue, but we could see some wind gusts up to 40 MPH with isolated gusts possible in the mountains.

AFTERMATH: Saturday will be greatly improved with mainly dry weather and highs around 70. There is the chance of a couple of showers as a front moves through. Behind the front we are expecting MUCH cooler weather Sunday and next week with highs in the low 50s and even 40s are possible Tuesday. Hard freezes are on the way for the mountains and should allow snow making for the ski season to start in earnest. Have a great day!