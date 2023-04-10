MATTHEWS (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It is already busy on some of the main streets in Matthews and parking is a premium.

So, people hearing about a possible change in the food truck ordinance that would take away a few spots have concerns.

“I think a food truck would be nice to have,” said Lynne Worthington, as she was talking to a friend. “I’m not sure if right on this main street with the traffic is safe.”

The owner of Carolina Beer Temple filed the paperwork to change the ordinance saying food trucks may park in the right of way in the Downtown Overlay District as long as all other town requirements are met.

The current ordinance only allows food trucks on private property with the required setback and invitation or permission from the business or landowner.

“They could take charge of who gets a permit, then set guidelines,” added Leonard Rola. “You don’t want a broken-down truck here; you want something that looks nice.”

The Matthews Board of Commissioners has not commented on the issue, but the proposed change is looking for the same consideration commissioners granted for parklets during the height of the pandemic blocking off certain spaces in front of a business.

Many of those configurations blocked off between two and three parking spaces. People say a few spaces lost on the front end could net big dollars for other businesses in the long run as people eat and then shop downtown.

“I think it would do nothing except bring people, bring traffic, and bring money into the area,” said Rola.